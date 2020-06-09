All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:32 PM

14317 South West Meridian South

14317 SW Meridian St · (503) 906-7408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14317 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR 97005
Central Beaverton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Incredible single family home in 45 Degree Central. Home is conveniently located across the street from the Nike World Campus and close to MAX, Villa Sport, movies, restaurants and more! This 4 bedroom home has been built with quality efficient building practices. Kitchen has slab granite countertops, beautiful Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and modern style sink. The spacious living room comes with a modern flame-less fireplace, high ceilings and two decks. Oversized master suite includes a walk-in closet. Energy efficient washer and dryer are included. Gas heat and air conditioning. Two car garage. 45 Degree Central Community includes a clubhouse, swimming pool, gym and common areas. This home is in a Homeowners Association, and tenants must abide with all rules and restrictions (see attached doc). HOA maintains landscaping. PETS This unit does not accept pets at this time. UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - City of Beaverton Trash - Waste Management APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14317 South West Meridian South have any available units?
14317 South West Meridian South has a unit available for $2,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14317 South West Meridian South have?
Some of 14317 South West Meridian South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14317 South West Meridian South currently offering any rent specials?
14317 South West Meridian South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14317 South West Meridian South pet-friendly?
No, 14317 South West Meridian South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 14317 South West Meridian South offer parking?
Yes, 14317 South West Meridian South does offer parking.
Does 14317 South West Meridian South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14317 South West Meridian South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14317 South West Meridian South have a pool?
Yes, 14317 South West Meridian South has a pool.
Does 14317 South West Meridian South have accessible units?
Yes, 14317 South West Meridian South has accessible units.
Does 14317 South West Meridian South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14317 South West Meridian South has units with dishwashers.
