14317 South West Meridian South

Incredible single family home in 45 Degree Central. Home is conveniently located across the street from the Nike World Campus and close to MAX, Villa Sport, movies, restaurants and more! This 4 bedroom home has been built with quality efficient building practices. Kitchen has slab granite countertops, beautiful Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and modern style sink. The spacious living room comes with a modern flame-less fireplace, high ceilings and two decks. Oversized master suite includes a walk-in closet. Energy efficient washer and dryer are included. Gas heat and air conditioning. Two car garage. 45 Degree Central Community includes a clubhouse, swimming pool, gym and common areas. This home is in a Homeowners Association, and tenants must abide with all rules and restrictions (see attached doc). HOA maintains landscaping. PETS This unit does not accept pets at this time. UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - City of Beaverton Trash - Waste Management APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED