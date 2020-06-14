1227 S LAWTON Avenue

Amenities
Features 2 beds w/private baths & large closets in both bedrooms, office, wood floors in living areas, granite counter tops in kitchen & 1 car garage. Exterior features include a balcony, small patio, small yard and yard maintenance included. Located near The Gathering Place, River Parks trails & Downtown Tulsa. $1,000 security deposit & $30 application fee/person over 18. Option to include refrigerator, washer & dryer for $75/mo additional furnished option for additional $750. 3D tour available. No cats.