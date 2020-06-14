All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:26 AM

1227 S LAWTON Avenue

1227 South Lawton Avenue · (918) 693-1797
Location

1227 South Lawton Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74127
Riverview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1763 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Features 2 beds w/private baths & large closets in both bedrooms, office, wood floors in living areas, granite counter tops in kitchen & 1 car garage. Exterior features include a balcony, small patio, small yard and yard maintenance included. Located near The Gathering Place, River Parks trails & Downtown Tulsa. $1,000 security deposit & $30 application fee/person over 18. Option to include refrigerator, washer & dryer for $75/mo additional furnished option for additional $750. 3D tour available. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 S LAWTON Avenue have any available units?
1227 S LAWTON Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 S LAWTON Avenue have?
Some of 1227 S LAWTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 S LAWTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1227 S LAWTON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 S LAWTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1227 S LAWTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 1227 S LAWTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1227 S LAWTON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1227 S LAWTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 S LAWTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 S LAWTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1227 S LAWTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1227 S LAWTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1227 S LAWTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 S LAWTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 S LAWTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
