In 1964 Fred Gauger, a former Oklahoma State University engineering instructor designed the University Club Apartment building located at 1722 South Carson Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The University Club Apartment building was the first major building designed by a computer in the United States. The computer solved 248 simultaneous equations in 27 minutes. Without the new computer technology, it could have taken two years to design the framework of the building. The 320 foot building cost around $7 million to build and was opened in 1968 for occupancy. The building consists of 32 floors plus a lower level area. The lower level houses the common area spacious laundry facility, the 24 hour fitness center and entrance to the Olympic sized indoor heated swimming pool. There is also a men's and women's locker room with a dry sauna in each locker room. The building offers 236 apartments that range from 700 square feet to 1,300 square feet. There are 40 efficiency units, 120 one bedroom units