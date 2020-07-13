All apartments in Tulsa
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
University Club
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

University Club

1722 S Carson Ave · (918) 992-3050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119
Riverview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$1,340

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,340

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 1309 · Avail. now

$1,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1601 · Avail. now

$1,510

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Unit 1801 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,520

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Unit 1910 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
range
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
internet access
media room
In 1964 Fred Gauger, a former Oklahoma State University engineering instructor designed the University Club Apartment building located at 1722 South Carson Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The University Club Apartment building was the first major building designed by a computer in the United States. The computer solved 248 simultaneous equations in 27 minutes. Without the new computer technology, it could have taken two years to design the framework of the building. The 320 foot building cost around $7 million to build and was opened in 1968 for occupancy. The building consists of 32 floors plus a lower level area. The lower level houses the common area spacious laundry facility, the 24 hour fitness center and entrance to the Olympic sized indoor heated swimming pool. There is also a men's and women's locker room with a dry sauna in each locker room. The building offers 236 apartments that range from 700 square feet to 1,300 square feet. There are 40 efficiency units, 120 one bedroom units

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 45 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does University Club have any available units?
University Club has 20 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does University Club have?
Some of University Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Club currently offering any rent specials?
University Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Club pet-friendly?
Yes, University Club is pet friendly.
Does University Club offer parking?
Yes, University Club offers parking.
Does University Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, University Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does University Club have a pool?
Yes, University Club has a pool.
Does University Club have accessible units?
No, University Club does not have accessible units.
Does University Club have units with dishwashers?
No, University Club does not have units with dishwashers.

