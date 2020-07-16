All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

12313 SW 6th

12313 Southwest 6th Street · (405) 928-8411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12313 Southwest 6th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73099
Westgate South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12313 SW 6th · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN YUKON !! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Yukon is now available for lease and offers the following amenities:

Fresh Paint
New Carper
Open Living Area
Ceiling Fans
Laminate Flooring and Carpet
Stove
Dishwasher
Fridge
Large Pantry
2 Car Garage
Storm Shelter
Washer & Dryer Hookups
Fenced Yard
Mustang Schools

....................... and so much more !!

Rent: $ 1,195
Deposit: $ 1,000

Pet Policy: No cats. Dogs are allowed with some restriction. $ 300 per pet deposit.

Section 8: Not Accepted

Please contact Jessica at 405-928-8411 today for your showing !!

Czech Hall & SW 15th, North to SW 4th, West on Westgate Drive, East on SW 6th to Property.

www.energypmokc.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3406793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12313 SW 6th have any available units?
12313 SW 6th has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12313 SW 6th have?
Some of 12313 SW 6th's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12313 SW 6th currently offering any rent specials?
12313 SW 6th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12313 SW 6th pet-friendly?
Yes, 12313 SW 6th is pet friendly.
Does 12313 SW 6th offer parking?
Yes, 12313 SW 6th offers parking.
Does 12313 SW 6th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12313 SW 6th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12313 SW 6th have a pool?
No, 12313 SW 6th does not have a pool.
Does 12313 SW 6th have accessible units?
No, 12313 SW 6th does not have accessible units.
Does 12313 SW 6th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12313 SW 6th has units with dishwashers.
