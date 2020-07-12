/
/
/
downtown oklahoma city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:39 PM
148 Apartments for rent in Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City, OK
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,015
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,095
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1321 sqft
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
55 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$907
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
20 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1114 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
76 Units Available
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,060
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1335 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
7 Units Available
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$859
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
701 Hudson UNIT 500
701 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$4,500
2181 sqft
701 Hudson UNIT 500 Available 08/03/20 Fully Furnished-Posh Urban Penthouse in Midtown OKC- 1600 Sq. Ft. Rooftop Terrace with 360 degree views of OKC skyline- 30 day lease term available - Experience Luxury Living at 701 Hudson.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
444 N Central Ave Unit 106
444 North Central Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1172 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
414 NE 2nd Street
414 Northeast 2nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3686 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 414 NE 2nd Street in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
115 N Geary Circle
115 North Geary Circle, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1834 sqft
#UrbanLuxury - Like a bright sunny day, this stunning home will take your breath away! This residence offers two levels of living and features over 1,800 sq ft. Cozy sunken living room with an open flow to dining.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
226 Russell M Perry Drive
226 North Russel M. Perry Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1643 sqft
Luxury Townhouse in downtown Oklahoma City! View of the Oklahoma City skyline. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, one car garage.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 NW 4th St. Unit #303N
600 Northwest 4th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
2 bed 2 bath Condo Downtown Oklahoma City - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in the Sycamore Square Apartments in Downtown Oklahoma City.This gated community is well kept secret. Spacious living room with fireplace. Office with French doors.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
200 S Oklahoma Avenue
200 Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1139 sqft
DOWNTOWN/LOWER BRICKTOWN!Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath luxury, FULLY FURNISHED! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Furnishings include living, dining & bedroom furniture plus 2 TV'S.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
625 NW 4th St Apt 405
625 Northwest 4th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
993 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
412 NE 1st Street
412 Northeast 1st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2119 sqft
Upscale elegance and luxury abound in this absolutely stunning townhome at The Hill. Nestled in the heart of Downtown, you’re just walking distance from all of the best entertainment, dining & nightlife that OKC has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Oklahoma City
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 NW 18th Street
525 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$750
420 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! - Great Studio Apartment conveniently located 1 mile from Paseo Arts District and 2 1/2 miles from Bricktown! 420 sq.ft. with a updated bathroom and kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 NW 20th
1328 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$995
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Tiny House/apartment near Plaza District - Property Id: 306569 Newly remodeled efficiency house attached to my garage on the back of my property (first floor....
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 NW 16th Street
112 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Dream Duplex + Dream Location! - This historic duplex is located on NW 16th and N Broadway Ave, skips from Automobile Alley and Heritage Hills.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
124 NW 17th-B Street
124 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1980 sqft
For Lease $3100 a month and for sale $394,500.Fully remodeled dream home in the heart of Heritage Hills! Overflowing with historic charm this two-story home offers an abundance of natural light.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
119 25th
119 NW 25th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1266 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Rare 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home in Jefferson Park neighborhood. Walking distance to 23rd street restaurants, bars, and Tower Theater. Spacious floor plan with separate living room and dining room and walk in closets.