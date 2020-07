Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room courtyard dog park fire pit game room hot tub internet access media room pool table

The Edge's intricately planned courtyards promote privacy from the exterior world offering reflecting spaces to soak up the sun or listen to the sound of the waterfall amid the cascading fountains. This uniqueness is not only in location, but also in its amenities: gated gardens, parking garage, five elevators, virtual fitness training room, private rooftop dog park, open air fireplaces and kitchens for entertaining, magnificent rooftop views of the Oklahoma City skyline. The Edge offers unmatched livability. You Live. Your Life. Your Way.