Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

108 Apartments under $800 for rent in Oklahoma City, OK

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
12 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
21 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
18 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$610
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
23 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
7 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$605
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
12 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$749
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Hillcrest
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
850 sqft
Amazing move in special - Half off your first month's rent! Our leasing office is OPEN for in-person tours! We are still committed to Social Distancing.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
12 Units Available
Mayfair West
Vintage at 50th
3235 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vintage at 50th in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Lansbrook
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
7 Units Available
Hillcrest
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$540
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$632
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashley Park in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Southern Hills
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
950 sqft
Amazing move in special - half off your first two months of rent! Terms and conditions apply, please contact property for details.

Welcome to the July 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report. Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oklahoma City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Oklahoma City rents held steady over the past month

Oklahoma City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oklahoma City stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $814 for a two-bedroom. Oklahoma City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Oklahoma City rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Oklahoma City, a few comparable cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Oklahoma City is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Oklahoma City's median two-bedroom rent of $814 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oklahoma City fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oklahoma City than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Oklahoma City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

