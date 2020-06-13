53 Cheap Apartments for rent in Oklahoma City, OK

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
CEENA
10 Units Available
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
15 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$520
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$555
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1240 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Greens
25 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$630
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Greens
15 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
21 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$595
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
824 sqft
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hillcrest
10 Units Available
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
850 sqft
Our leasing office is OPEN effective 5/8/2020 for in-person tours! We are still committed to Social Distancing. Call today to schedule a tour! Planning to visit? Some things you need to know prior to your visit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Fox Run
26 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$580
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Southern Hills
33 Units Available
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
950 sqft
Our leasing office is open for in-person tours! Call today to schedule a tour! Brickell Apartments has newly renovated apartments! Our beautifully remodeled apartment homes offer a modern look and feel with upgraded cabinets, granite-style
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Council Heights
18 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
20 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Quail Creek
3 Units Available
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Youngs-Englewood
1 Unit Available
2301 NW 13th Street
2301 Northwest 13th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
1071 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Brick Home/Duplex - If you like older homes with Character, you will love this one. Lawn Maintenance included in the rent. (RLNE5849280)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Martin Luther King
1 Unit Available
2714 N Lyon Dr
2714 North Lyon Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
868 sqft
Townhome with Carpet & major appliances included!!! - 2 bedroom townhouse with carpet & vinyl throughout. This home offers off-road parking and central heat & air. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, with the kitchen, living, and dining downstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reed Park
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 16th Street
3310 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
700 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath duplex for rent near NW 16th between May and I-44! - Very nice duplex for rent at a great price! Central air, decorative mock fireplace in living, washer and dryer hook-ups, dining room area, large bedroom and easy to show! No Dogs

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
West 10th
1 Unit Available
1611 MacArthur - 1611-J
1611 North Macarthur Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
800 sqft
120 units

June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report. Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oklahoma City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report. Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oklahoma City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month

Oklahoma City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oklahoma City stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $814 for a two-bedroom. Oklahoma City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Oklahoma City rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Oklahoma City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Oklahoma City is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Oklahoma City's median two-bedroom rent of $814 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Oklahoma City.
    • While rents in Oklahoma City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oklahoma City than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Oklahoma City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

