All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like The Haven.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
The Haven
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:39 AM

The Haven

601 Robert S Kerr Ave · (405) 679-3788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Downtown Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Downtown Oklahoma City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 215A · Avail. Aug 8

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Unit 216B · Avail. Aug 8

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Haven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
accessible
trash valet
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City. The Haven's location in the Arts District is one of the best places to live in Downtown, surrounded by restaurants, culture, entertainment, arts and creative retail, all within blocks of the property. At the Haven, you are just a short walk from the Civic Center Music Hall, Oklahoma Museum of Art, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Scissortail Park and Bricktown. Our community is low density offering green space, gardens, amenities and courtyards which is rare for an urban community. Work downtown? Great! We are conveniently located with easy access to the following top OKC employers either within a short walk or quick highway drive: Devon Energy, OU Health Science Center, Continental, Chesapeake, GE, Sandridge, Boeing, Halliburton, OKC Gov and Tinker Air Force Base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month.
restrictions: Weight limit: 55 lbs. We welcome all dog breeds (no aggressive breeds), ages, and sizes. Pet interview required. Restrictions apply. Please call for additional pet policy details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered parking on uncovered parking lot. Please call us for complete parking information. Other, 1 space/unit, assigned: paid. Covered parking on uncovered parking lot. Please call us for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Haven have any available units?
The Haven has 7 units available starting at $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Haven have?
Some of The Haven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Haven currently offering any rent specials?
The Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, The Haven is pet friendly.
Does The Haven offer parking?
Yes, The Haven offers parking.
Does The Haven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Haven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Haven have a pool?
Yes, The Haven has a pool.
Does The Haven have accessible units?
Yes, The Haven has accessible units.
Does The Haven have units with dishwashers?
No, The Haven does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Haven?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
La Villa
6305 N Villa
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity