Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub accessible trash valet

Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City. The Haven's location in the Arts District is one of the best places to live in Downtown, surrounded by restaurants, culture, entertainment, arts and creative retail, all within blocks of the property. At the Haven, you are just a short walk from the Civic Center Music Hall, Oklahoma Museum of Art, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Scissortail Park and Bricktown. Our community is low density offering green space, gardens, amenities and courtyards which is rare for an urban community. Work downtown? Great! We are conveniently located with easy access to the following top OKC employers either within a short walk or quick highway drive: Devon Energy, OU Health Science Center, Continental, Chesapeake, GE, Sandridge, Boeing, Halliburton, OKC Gov and Tinker Air Force Base.