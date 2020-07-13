Apartment List
OK
/
oklahoma city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

226 Apartments for rent in Oklahoma City, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oklahoma City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
88 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
19 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1114 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1429 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$887
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
76 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$605
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,060
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
30 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$950
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
23 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,015
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$855
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1276 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-35, I-240 and downtown Oklahoma City. Units feature W/D connections, central air and heating and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
31 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
7 Units Available
N.W. Oklahoma County
Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1259 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park and Collin County Community College in a convenient urban setting. Spacious townhouses with large closets, private fenced backyards, and private parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$684
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
32 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
16 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1367 sqft
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
22 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1335 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Hillcrest
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
850 sqft
Amazing move in special - Half off your first month's rent! Our leasing office is OPEN for in-person tours! We are still committed to Social Distancing.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
12 Units Available
Mayfair West
Vintage at 50th
3235 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vintage at 50th in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$859
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
Lansbrook
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
City Guide for Oklahoma City, OK

"Oklahoma! Where the wind comes sweeping down the plain / Where the waving wheat / Can sure smell sweet / When the wind comes right behind the rain." ("Oklahoma" lyrics)

Oklahoma City is a rummage sale of cowboy kitsch, Art Deco buildings, oilrigs, Native American culture, sweeping landscapes, and taco buses: all buried in the middle of the country and coated in red prairie winds. This dusty gem has almost no traffic (number four on Forbes’ “Best City for Commuters” list), affordable living, and the Thunder (basketball-kaboom!). It’s not for everyone, but it is for you—time to stake your claim on that ‘ol sweepin’ plain (sorry, no more musical references, we promise).

Having trouble with Craigslist Oklahoma City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oklahoma City, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oklahoma City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

