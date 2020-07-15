28 Studio Apartments for rent in Oklahoma City, OK

AL
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
53 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$610
564 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
4 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$950
481 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
76 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,060
545 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$790
442 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
7 Units Available
Hillcrest
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$540
492 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashley Park in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadowcreek
200 NW 142nd Street
200 Northwest 142nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$7,500
12000 sqft
12,000 sqft available of 27,000 sqft Concrete Tilt Warehouse. Can be split into (2) 6,000 sqft spaces. 12'x12' Grade Level Doors on East Side, 10'x 10' Dock level doors on West Side.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2200 W Reno Avenue
2200 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$9,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2200 W Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mesta Park
525 NW 18th Street
525 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$750
420 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! - Great Studio Apartment conveniently located 1 mile from Paseo Arts District and 2 1/2 miles from Bricktown! 420 sq.ft. with a updated bathroom and kitchen.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gatewood UCD
1328 NW 20th
1328 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$995
450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Tiny House/apartment near Plaza District - Property Id: 306569 Newly remodeled efficiency house attached to my garage on the back of my property (first floor....

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1421 SE 29th Street
1421 Southeast 29th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$14,549
25000 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION! Minutes from Downtown OKC and immediate access to I-35. 25,000 sq ft warehouse building available for lease at $6.98 sq ft/yr. Eight bay doors; 4 dock height and 4 grade level. Warehouse and office building are fully sprinkled.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
11900 N Pennsylvania Avenue
11900 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,600
900 sqft
FURNISHED OFFICE SPACE. Fabulous 900 sf office space with 3 rooms, receptionist area, kitchenette, restroom, and a lot of storage area. Fully furnished with office furniture, Drapes and file cabinets.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1201 NW 1st Street
1201 Northwest 1st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$500
Vacant lot for lease. No building or house on the lot.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Winds West
3813 Windgate West
3813 Windgate West Road, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,525
1460 sqft
3813 Windgate West Available 07/15/20 New Construction Homes for Lease - New Construction Available now! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5930923)

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2413 SW 97th
2413 Southwest 97th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,100
Very Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage - Very Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Front gated courtyard. Nice entry way. Living room w/fireplace, screened in sun room, kitchen, dining area. Stove, oven and D/W. Laundry room. Tile and carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Oklahoma City

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
9065 Harmony Drive
9065 Harmony Drive, Midwest City, OK
Studio
$2,100
1440 sqft
Located on a busy Midwest City street, this former medical office is a great home for any businesses looking for both a cooperative work hub and smaller work rooms.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2700 S Broadway
2700 South Broadway, Edmond, OK
Studio
$5,000
4220 sqft
4,220sqft warehouse/retail space. Zoned Industrial. The lot size is 0.49 acres. $5,000/mo Triple Net (nnn) $5,000 refundable security deposit and 1st and last month's rent due at signing. Cannabis Industry friendly.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3135 Teakwood Lane
3135 Teakwood Lane, Edmond, OK
Studio
$1,500
This is a great light Industrial space with brand new overhead bay door. 1700 sq ft. There is an entry/customer service area, 2 large size rooms/offices and warehouse space. Tenant can make improvements with Owner approval.
Results within 5 miles of Oklahoma City
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
58 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Rent Report
Oklahoma City

July 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report. Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oklahoma City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Oklahoma City rents held steady over the past month

Oklahoma City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oklahoma City stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $814 for a two-bedroom. Oklahoma City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Oklahoma City rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Oklahoma City, a few comparable cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Oklahoma City is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Oklahoma City's median two-bedroom rent of $814 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oklahoma City fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oklahoma City than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Oklahoma City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

