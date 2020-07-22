/
the greens
155 Apartments for rent in The Greens, Oklahoma City, OK
8 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
17 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$690
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
1 Unit Available
4009 Cherry Hill Ln
4009 Cherry Hill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3290 sqft
Beautiful Home That Backs Up To The Greens Golf Course & Moments Away From Lake Hefner!!! - Beautiful Home That Backs Up To The Greens Golf Course & Moments Away From Lake Hefner!!! From the minute you arrive at this home you will be blown away.
5 Units Available
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
11906 SHADY TRAIL
11906 Shady Trail Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2202 sqft
11906 SHADY TRAIL Available 08/10/20 2 Masters - Lawn Care Provided - 3 bds/3 baths - 2 Story Condo with 3 bedrooms + Office, 3 full baths, formal dining, 2 car garage, 2202 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in Quail Creek Condos.
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$928
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
$
20 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
$
13 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
21 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
13 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$515
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
15 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$922
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1429 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
6 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
38 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$930
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
1 Unit Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
32 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$950
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
4 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1259 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park and Collin County Community College in a convenient urban setting. Spacious townhouses with large closets, private fenced backyards, and private parking.
23 Units Available
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
16 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$882
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,172
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
25 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
25 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.