Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:01 PM

116 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oklahoma City, OK

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
965 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$860
1024 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-35, I-240 and downtown Oklahoma City. Units feature W/D connections, central air and heating and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1113 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
37 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$620
863 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
The Greens
12 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$770
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1178 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
29 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$804
1057 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
24 Units Available
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1108 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1291 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1118 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$980
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
28 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Downtown Oklahoma City
35 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
20 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
44 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Fox Run
28 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
19 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Quail Creek
3 Units Available
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$705
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report. Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oklahoma City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report. Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oklahoma City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month

Oklahoma City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oklahoma City stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $814 for a two-bedroom. Oklahoma City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Oklahoma City rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Oklahoma City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Oklahoma City is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Oklahoma City's median two-bedroom rent of $814 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Oklahoma City.
    • While rents in Oklahoma City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oklahoma City than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Oklahoma City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

