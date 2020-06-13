259 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oklahoma City, OK
"Oklahoma! Where the wind comes sweeping down the plain / Where the waving wheat / Can sure smell sweet / When the wind comes right behind the rain." ("Oklahoma" lyrics)
Oklahoma City is a rummage sale of cowboy kitsch, Art Deco buildings, oilrigs, Native American culture, sweeping landscapes, and taco buses: all buried in the middle of the country and coated in red prairie winds. This dusty gem has almost no traffic (number four on Forbes’ “Best City for Commuters” list), affordable living, and the Thunder (basketball-kaboom!). It’s not for everyone, but it is for you—time to stake your claim on that ‘ol sweepin’ plain (sorry, no more musical references, we promise).
Having trouble with Craigslist Oklahoma City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Oklahoma City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.