Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

259 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oklahoma City, OK

Finding an apartment in Oklahoma City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5420084)
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Council Heights
18 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
37 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$940
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Quail Creek
3 Units Available
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
11 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
15 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
$
Downtown Oklahoma City
77 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$933
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
CEENA
10 Units Available
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
42 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
25 Units Available
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,190
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1335 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,125
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1118 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
21 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$595
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
824 sqft
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Fox Run
26 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$580
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Hillcrest
10 Units Available
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
850 sqft
Our leasing office is OPEN effective 5/8/2020 for in-person tours! We are still committed to Social Distancing. Call today to schedule a tour! Planning to visit? Some things you need to know prior to your visit.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
City Guide for Oklahoma City, OK

"Oklahoma! Where the wind comes sweeping down the plain / Where the waving wheat / Can sure smell sweet / When the wind comes right behind the rain." ("Oklahoma" lyrics)

Oklahoma City is a rummage sale of cowboy kitsch, Art Deco buildings, oilrigs, Native American culture, sweeping landscapes, and taco buses: all buried in the middle of the country and coated in red prairie winds. This dusty gem has almost no traffic (number four on Forbes’ “Best City for Commuters” list), affordable living, and the Thunder (basketball-kaboom!). It’s not for everyone, but it is for you—time to stake your claim on that ‘ol sweepin’ plain (sorry, no more musical references, we promise).

Having trouble with Craigslist Oklahoma City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oklahoma City, OK

Finding an apartment in Oklahoma City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

