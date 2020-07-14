The Invitational Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy comfortable living at The Invitational, a beautiful apartment home community located in Oklahoma City, OK. As a resident, you’ll love wonderful apartment features like beautiful hardwood-style flooring, upgraded kitchen appliances, in-home washer and dryer and so much more. You’ll also have access to must-have community amenities like our refreshing swimming pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center with free weights, luxurious community clubhouse, resident business center and covered parking. You’re destined to find your future home with our amazing selection of floor plans with one and two-bedroom options.



Fun and entertainment are at your fingertips at The Invitational! Just 15 miles north of Downtown OKC, you’ll find that boring work nights and weekends are a thing of the past. Head into the city and visit the Oklahoma City Zoo, take in beautiful artwork at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, take a ride on the Wheeler Ferris Wheel, catch a game at Chesapeake Energy Arena or gr