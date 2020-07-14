All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like The Invitational Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
The Invitational Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Invitational Apartments

3959 NW 122nd St · (833) 361-5055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
The Greens
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Greens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3987C · Avail. Oct 5

$615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 3991B · Avail. Aug 28

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 2455A · Avail. Aug 24

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3999AC · Avail. Aug 12

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 2461B · Avail. Jul 18

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 2461C · Avail. Jul 24

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Invitational Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy comfortable living at The Invitational, a beautiful apartment home community located in Oklahoma City, OK. As a resident, you’ll love wonderful apartment features like beautiful hardwood-style flooring, upgraded kitchen appliances, in-home washer and dryer and so much more. You’ll also have access to must-have community amenities like our refreshing swimming pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center with free weights, luxurious community clubhouse, resident business center and covered parking. You’re destined to find your future home with our amazing selection of floor plans with one and two-bedroom options.

Fun and entertainment are at your fingertips at The Invitational! Just 15 miles north of Downtown OKC, you’ll find that boring work nights and weekends are a thing of the past. Head into the city and visit the Oklahoma City Zoo, take in beautiful artwork at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, take a ride on the Wheeler Ferris Wheel, catch a game at Chesapeake Energy Arena or gr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $25/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Invitational Apartments have any available units?
The Invitational Apartments has 14 units available starting at $615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Invitational Apartments have?
Some of The Invitational Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Invitational Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Invitational Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Invitational Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Invitational Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Invitational Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Invitational Apartments offers parking.
Does The Invitational Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Invitational Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Invitational Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Invitational Apartments has a pool.
Does The Invitational Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Invitational Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Invitational Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Invitational Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Invitational Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity