Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:14 AM

24 Furnished Apartments for rent in Oklahoma City, OK

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
$
4 Units Available
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$945
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community within a short drive of area restaurants and parks. Amenities include a grill area, spa, pool and playground. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, large kitchens, and a balcony or private patio.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Oklahoma City
19 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$980
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
41 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Oklahoma City
25 Units Available
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,190
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1335 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,125
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1118 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
28 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$880
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
11900 N Pennsylvania Avenue
11900 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,600
900 sqft
FURNISHED OFFICE SPACE. Fabulous 900 sf office space with 3 rooms, receptionist area, kitchenette, restroom, and a lot of storage area. Fully furnished with office furniture, Drapes and file cabinets.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Remington
1 Unit Available
4212 NW 144th Terrace
4212 Northwest 144th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3046 sqft
This property features large four bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with spacious bath, jetted tub, his/hers vanity, shower, and a private toilet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Copper Creek
1 Unit Available
1436 NW 168th Street
1436 Northwest 168th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
A++ Gated in Fenwick! Directly Across from Pool! - This home is located in Fenwick Gated Addition, on 164th and N Pennsylvania Ave. Listen, this is it! Walk into extravagance with high ceilings, stunning woodwork, and TONS of storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Youngs-Englewood
1 Unit Available
1115 N Billen Avenue
1115 North Billen Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1315 sqft
Modern Luxury Meets Convenience Near Midtown and Plaza Districts - You'll fall in love with this newly built home and its luxury finishes! Easy access to both I-44 and I-40, minutes away from the Plaza District, Midtown and Downtown OKC.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Van Buren
1 Unit Available
6933 Mayberry Lane
6933 Mayberry Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1346 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in DEER CREEK SCHOOLS * Contact Info Below * - Come take a look at this modern 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mayfair West
1 Unit Available
3033 NW 45th St
3033 Northwest 45th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
807 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 BD - 1 Bath Fully Furnished MayFair Home - Property Id: 295727 This is fully furnished home with 2-Queen Beds; one in each bedroom, and a new washer-dryer unit in the home.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6400 Avalon Lane
6400 Avalon Lane, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1865 sqft
Wonderfully remodeled home in Nichols Hills. Will lease fully furnished with stocked kitchen supplies and linens or without. Can be leased month to month as well. Has washer/dryer with refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Henderson Hills
1 Unit Available
616 Reynolds Road
616 Reynolds Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1035 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in central Edmond with new floors, remodeled bathrooms, updated kitchen WITH granite and NEW appliances! The house comes furnished with a fridge, clothing washer, and clothing dryer! Each of the 3 bedrooms has refinished

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
812 East Drive
812 East Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1177 sqft
SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL! $2,500/month or $125/night (2 night min). Two nights, one month, two months or more! Whatever you need! FULLY FURNISHED - exactly like the pictures show! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Russell Circle
831 Russell Cir, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$775
825 sqft
Need a campus house just blocks from OU? Walk or bike to OU from this all-brick 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex. Furnished with indoor washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, fridge, newer hot water tank, and stove plus parking in front and rear.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
945 Barkley Circle
945 Barkley Circle, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1069 sqft
Bike to OU. This is a great 3 bedroom/2 bath home less than half mile from OU. Furnished with fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and ceiling fans.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 E Louisiana
1121 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1193 sqft
Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage brick home less than one mile from OU campus. This vintage property is located at 1121 Louisiana St, Norman OK 73071 and is approximately 1193 sq ft.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
714 Parsons Street
714 Parsons St, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2349 sqft
LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for the convenience of being close to the University of Oklahoma check this 4 bedroom 2 bath home out. It has several cute design features and will come partially furnished.

June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report. Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oklahoma City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month

Oklahoma City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oklahoma City stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $814 for a two-bedroom. Oklahoma City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Oklahoma City rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Oklahoma City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Oklahoma City is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Oklahoma City's median two-bedroom rent of $814 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Oklahoma City.
    • While rents in Oklahoma City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oklahoma City than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Oklahoma City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

