All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 12124 SW 13th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
12124 SW 13th
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

12124 SW 13th

12124 Southwest 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12124 Southwest 13th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
12124 SW 13th Available 06/30/20 Beautiful Home In Yukon, Mustang Schools! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath in BEAUTIFUL Yukon, Oklahoma!! This Charming 3 bed 2 bath home sits in a Cul-de-sac near the Mustang school district. This comfortable home has been updated with granite counter tops, well arranged kitchen space w/ bar top and plenty of cabinet space! Fireplace in main living area provides for a cozy night! Step out onto the patio with wood privacy fence and fire pit!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405) 650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Pets:OK!~no puppies & must be house trained.

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing. (Once ready)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE3477585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12124 SW 13th have any available units?
12124 SW 13th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12124 SW 13th have?
Some of 12124 SW 13th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12124 SW 13th currently offering any rent specials?
12124 SW 13th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12124 SW 13th pet-friendly?
Yes, 12124 SW 13th is pet friendly.
Does 12124 SW 13th offer parking?
Yes, 12124 SW 13th does offer parking.
Does 12124 SW 13th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12124 SW 13th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12124 SW 13th have a pool?
No, 12124 SW 13th does not have a pool.
Does 12124 SW 13th have accessible units?
No, 12124 SW 13th does not have accessible units.
Does 12124 SW 13th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12124 SW 13th has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Almonte
5901 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers