Amenities

If you're looking for an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK, that’s thoroughly modern with popular amenities, you'll fall in love with Aviare Arts District Apartment Homes. Located in the heart of downtown, our community offers luxurious living near some of the city's best employers and you'll live conveniently close to outstanding shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.



Choose from several one or two-bedroom designer floor plans. You'll love preparing meals in your gourmet kitchen with an elegant granite island and countertops, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. You'll have plenty of indoor space with spacious rooms and tall ceilings, and you'll appreciate having your own private patio or balcony where you can enjoy the fresh air and dine al fresco. Relax in your luxurious garden tub, and take advantage of the convenience of having your own full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. Be sure to ask about one of our special homes that includes a cozy fireplace.