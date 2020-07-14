All apartments in Oklahoma City
Aviare Arts District

301 N Walker Ave · (405) 241-4425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Downtown Oklahoma City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07204 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 05406 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 04403 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08207 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Unit 08108 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Unit 05207 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aviare Arts District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
elevator
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
online portal
trash valet
If you're looking for an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK, that’s thoroughly modern with popular amenities, you'll fall in love with Aviare Arts District Apartment Homes. Located in the heart of downtown, our community offers luxurious living near some of the city's best employers and you'll live conveniently close to outstanding shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.

Choose from several one or two-bedroom designer floor plans. You'll love preparing meals in your gourmet kitchen with an elegant granite island and countertops, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. You'll have plenty of indoor space with spacious rooms and tall ceilings, and you'll appreciate having your own private patio or balcony where you can enjoy the fresh air and dine al fresco. Relax in your luxurious garden tub, and take advantage of the convenience of having your own full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. Be sure to ask about one of our special homes that includes a cozy fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: valet trash $28/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: The following breed restrictions apply: Pit Bull & Pit Bull Mixes American Pit Bull Terrier American Staffordshire Terrier Wolf Hybrids Doberman Pinscher Saint Bernard American Bulldog Staffordshire Bull Terrier Rottweiler German Shepherd Chow Chow Great Dane Akita
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units; Additional storage is available for rent in building 1 at $65/month, sizes vary.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aviare Arts District have any available units?
Aviare Arts District has 10 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does Aviare Arts District have?
Some of Aviare Arts District's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aviare Arts District currently offering any rent specials?
Aviare Arts District is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aviare Arts District pet-friendly?
Yes, Aviare Arts District is pet friendly.
Does Aviare Arts District offer parking?
Yes, Aviare Arts District offers parking.
Does Aviare Arts District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aviare Arts District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aviare Arts District have a pool?
Yes, Aviare Arts District has a pool.
Does Aviare Arts District have accessible units?
No, Aviare Arts District does not have accessible units.
Does Aviare Arts District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aviare Arts District has units with dishwashers.
