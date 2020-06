Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in central Edmond with new floors, remodeled bathrooms, updated kitchen WITH granite and NEW appliances! The house comes furnished with a fridge, clothing washer, and clothing dryer! Each of the 3 bedrooms has refinished hardwood floors, and it has 1 full bathroom, with an extra half bath as well, all remodeled! Be sure to see the massive backyard as well!