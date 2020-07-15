Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
18 Apartments For Rent Near OCCC
Southern Hills
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$540
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
950 sqft
Amazing move in special - half off your first two months of rent! Terms and conditions apply, please contact property for details.
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$903
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
CEENA
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$855
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1276 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-35, I-240 and downtown Oklahoma City. Units feature W/D connections, central air and heating and fully-equipped kitchens.
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$605
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
Hillcrest
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$485
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
850 sqft
Amazing move in special - Half off your first month's rent! Our leasing office is OPEN for in-person tours! We are still committed to Social Distancing.
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Hillcrest
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$540
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$632
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashley Park in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
2521 SW 103rd
2521 Southwest 103rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
2521 SW 103rd Available 08/14/20 2521 SW 103rd - Oklahoma City - Great 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Approximately 1450 Sq Ft. All kitchen appliances except refrigerator, fireplace, utility room, and fenced yard.
Lakeridge Run
2648 SW 109th Street
2648 Southwest 109th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3600 sqft
2648 SW 109th Street Available 07/15/20 Lots of space and character, Great School system, could be 4 or 5 bedroom and a bonus room with 4 baths - New granite countertops, New Paint, New Deck in back and a Storage building, office area, enclosed
2413 SW 97th
2413 Southwest 97th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,100
Very Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage - Very Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Front gated courtyard. Nice entry way. Living room w/fireplace, screened in sun room, kitchen, dining area. Stove, oven and D/W. Laundry room. Tile and carpet.
2207 Shadowridge Dr.
2207 Shadowridge Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
2207 Shadowridge Dr.
CEENA
2608 Texoma Drive
2608 Texoma Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$875
744 sqft
Take a look at this 3bed/1bath has been fully remodeled. Property includes beautiful hard wood floors, fresh paint, kitchen and bathroom have been updated! It comes with new central heat & air, new windows, a stove and a nice size yard.
2129 SW 78th Street
2129 Southwest 78th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1094 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home in South OKC just minutes from I-240, shopping, and restaurants! Full two car garage and large fenced in back yard perfect for your furry family!
Greenbriar Kingspark
1504 Craford Court,
1504 Craford Court, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2200 sqft
1504 Craford Court, Available 08/01/20 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage home for rent in SW OKC near SW 104th and Penn! - This lovely home is located on a cul-de-sac street in SW OKC just north of SW 104th and east of S. Penn Ave.
Penn South
2405 SW 90th Street,
2405 Southwest 90th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1250 sqft
2405 SW 90th Street, Available 08/01/20 - Interior photos to come! Don’t miss out!! ***pool and play set DO NOT stay with the house! (RLNE5901542)
6129 Drexel Ave
6129 South Drexel Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$925
1170 sqft
4 bed 2 bath 2 story! - (RLNE3045551)
Penn South
9405 Shallow Lake Ct.
9405 Shallow Lake Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2024 sqft
Stylish 3 Bedroom with Bonus Room - Beautifully detailed home that offers so much! This home offers you an open concept for the kitchen, living room and dining room. There are 3 large bedrooms, a bonus room, and an office.