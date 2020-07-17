Sign Up
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:29 PM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4609 Clipper Crosing
4609 Clipper Crossing
·
(405) 755-4422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
4609 Clipper Crossing, Edmond, OK 73013
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now
$2,800
4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3645 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home in Fountain gate Addition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 4609 Clipper Crosing have any available units?
4609 Clipper Crosing has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Edmond Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4609 Clipper Crosing have?
Some of 4609 Clipper Crosing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4609 Clipper Crosing currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Clipper Crosing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Clipper Crosing pet-friendly?
No, 4609 Clipper Crosing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edmond
.
Does 4609 Clipper Crosing offer parking?
No, 4609 Clipper Crosing does not offer parking.
Does 4609 Clipper Crosing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Clipper Crosing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Clipper Crosing have a pool?
No, 4609 Clipper Crosing does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Clipper Crosing have accessible units?
No, 4609 Clipper Crosing does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Clipper Crosing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 Clipper Crosing has units with dishwashers.
