monmouth beach
296 Apartments for rent in Monmouth Beach, NJ📍
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
141 Wharfside Drive
141 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
This is it- your seaside retreat lovingly updated and maintained offered for an annual rental.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Meredith Court
15 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1406 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunrises from this spacious end unit in Monmouth Commons, just 1 Block to the beach! This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home boasts a large living area, hardwood floors throughout, and updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$38,000
4000 sqft
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
19 Riverdale Avenue
19 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP IN THE HOME! Located on the northeast corner of the south tower, this well maintained apartment is literally ''on the beach'' and ON A CLEAR DAY THE VIEW IS PANORAMIC AND ALMOST LIMITLESS! The Shores has it's
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
100 Seaview Avenue
100 Seaview Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You do not want to miss this annual rental located in one of the area's finest Riverfront Communities. Welcome to Breakwater Cove! This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
22 Riverdale Avenue
22 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Summer Rental available July 1-July 31. (WILL CONSIDER RENTING JULY 1-15TH & JULY 16-31ST AT $4500 EACH) Only 1 1/2 blocks from the beach.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Channel Drive
1 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1640 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach lovers dream! Stunning 2 bed 2 bath condo for rent in Channel Club Towers! Shows like a model! Completely renovated, everything new inside and out. Enjoy the lifestyle. Beautiful Annual Rental, Unfurnished.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
6 Cook Street
6 Cook Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1572 sqft
WINTER RENTAL!!This beautifully maintained and impeccably kept home, tucked away on a quiet street and just a short walk to the beach is the perfect place to spend the off season.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
7 Riverdale Avenue
7 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home, updated kitchen and baths! Nice deck and great parking! Tenant occupied until 6/15. Cannot be show until vacant. Available June 18- July 15- $10,000. Then available August 5- Labor Day for 12,000. Call today.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
55 Ocean Avenue
55 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You cannot beat the views of this ''B'' end unit on the 14th floor of The Admiralty. It offers 2 bedrooms + den with a wraparound porch off the living room.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
50 Valentine Street
50 Valentine Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1105 sqft
AMAZING ANNUAL RENTAL! Take a look at this completely renovated Upper Unit in desirable Sands Point South.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Griffin Street
15 Griffin Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2416 sqft
Create a Lifetime of Memories at The Jersey Shore in Beautiful Monmouth Beach, NJ This home is available on a weekly basis and rate of $6300 per week. Available during the months of June -August.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
39 Ocean Avenue
39 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
7145 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! True Oceanfront! Circular drive leads to this exquisite seashore oceanfront home! This 6 Bedroom, 6.5 Bath home is tastefully renovated and boasts custom details and hardwood floors throughout.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 River Lane
1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3897 sqft
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Riverdale Avenue
25 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
SUMMER RENTAL in August! This will not disappoint! Inspired by an HGTV (elevated) dream home. Street level front entrance with plenty of parking and two car garage.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
169 Wharfside Drive
169 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,667
Summer rental rate. First floor, fully furnished, SUMMER RENTAL available beginning of July to September 8th. Bum it at the beach 1.5 blocks away or go for a swim in the pool on site. This unit has a ton of storage and has been renovated.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
92 Wharfside Drive
92 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
WINTER RENTAL ONLY, in the river front community of Wharfside Manor! Just one block to beach access, this fully furnished, upper level, winter rental offers a spacious living room that is open to the dining area, private balcony, and bedroom with
Results within 1 mile of Monmouth Beach
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1492 Ocean Avenue
1492 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
If you are looking for an annual and/or multi-year lease across from the Ocean, then this is the one.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1382 Ocean Avenue
1382 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$5,575
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
available for the month of Julyavail for winter
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
68 Berry Place
68 Berry Place, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1428 sqft
Rare Gem Spacious Ranch in perfect condition can be yours this fall. This ranch boasts all new renovations. Think you need some wide open space on the beach with plenty of parking for your family? This is it. FALL in love after summer 2020.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Monmouth Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $11,650.
Some of the colleges located in the Monmouth Beach area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monmouth Beach from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
