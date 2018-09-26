Maryland Off-Campus Apartments For Rent
Find your perfect off-campus apartment by choosing your school below
We’re adding new off-campus housing everyday!
Featured
The Redwood
Starting at $1,140
Updated 1 hr ago
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,140
1 Bedroom
$1,355
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
Featured
The Gunther
Starting at $1,656
Updated 1 hr ago
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,656
1 Bedroom
$1,815
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
Featured
The Porter Brewers Hill
Starting at $1,623
Updated 1 hr ago
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,623
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
Featured
2606 Talbot Rd
Starting at $785
Updated 1 hr ago
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$785
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All Colleges and Universities
Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community CollegeCommunity College of Baltimore CountyCoppin State UniversityGoucher CollegeHagerstown Community CollegeHood CollegeHoward Community CollegeJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University MarylandMaryland Institute College of ArtMcDaniel College
Montgomery CollegeMorgan State UniversityPrince George's Community CollegeSalisbury UniversityTowson UniversityUnited States Naval AcademyUniversity of BaltimoreUniversity of Maryland, BaltimoreUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore CountyUniversity of Maryland-College ParkUniversity of Maryland-University CollegeWashington Adventist University