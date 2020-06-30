All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:14 PM

2907 East 27th Avenue

2907 East 27th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2907 East 27th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,373, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,373, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 East 27th Avenue have any available units?
2907 East 27th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2907 East 27th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2907 East 27th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 East 27th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2907 East 27th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2907 East 27th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2907 East 27th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2907 East 27th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 East 27th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 East 27th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2907 East 27th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2907 East 27th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2907 East 27th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 East 27th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 East 27th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2907 East 27th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2907 East 27th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

