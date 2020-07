Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator gym on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr laundry cc payments doorman e-payments game room golf room internet access lobby online portal package receiving pool table valet service yoga

Located at 150 East 44th Street, The Metropolis is in the heart of Midtown and soars 52 stories in the airtaking its place in the Manhattan skyline. The tower offers an amazing selection of 360 homes from a modern studio to one- and two-bedroom configurations. Enjoy our 24-hour attended lobby with a staff that goes above and beyond to meet your needs. Watch the sunset from the phenomenal 360 wraparound rooftop with unmatched views of the Chrysler Building. Our residences are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops and abundant closet spaces.