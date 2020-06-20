The Encore

Amenities

*******RENTED******Amazingly huge corner 2 BR/2 BA w/ split bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, open custom kitchen, rooftop indoor pool & fitness center - No Fee. This residence offer pioneering architecture, spectacular views, exceptional amenities and an unparalleled level of service that make coming home a pleasure. Conveniently located at 60th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, in one of New York's most vibrant neighborhoods.

Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center, then cool off with a swim under the sky in the rooftop 50-foot glass tile lap pool under a gabled skylight and enclosed by floor-to-ceiling windows. Take in the views of the Hudson as you unwind in the 15-foot glass tile oval whirlpool spa. Socialize in fully furnished lounges with kitchens located on the 3rd and 49th floors. Bring your kids to enjoy the whimsical children's playroom. Take advantage of the convenient dry cleaning valet and maid services, on-site storage and laundry facility.