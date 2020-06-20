All apartments in New York
The Encore
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:23 AM

The Encore

175 W 60th St · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 W 60th St, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
valet service
*******RENTED******Amazingly huge corner 2 BR/2 BA w/ split bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, open custom kitchen, rooftop indoor pool & fitness center - No Fee. This residence offer pioneering architecture, spectacular views, exceptional amenities and an unparalleled level of service that make coming home a pleasure. Conveniently located at 60th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, in one of New York's most vibrant neighborhoods.
Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center, then cool off with a swim under the sky in the rooftop 50-foot glass tile lap pool under a gabled skylight and enclosed by floor-to-ceiling windows. Take in the views of the Hudson as you unwind in the 15-foot glass tile oval whirlpool spa. Socialize in fully furnished lounges with kitchens located on the 3rd and 49th floors. Bring your kids to enjoy the whimsical children's playroom. Take advantage of the convenient dry cleaning valet and maid services, on-site storage and laundry facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Encore have any available units?
The Encore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Encore have?
Some of The Encore's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Encore currently offering any rent specials?
The Encore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Encore pet-friendly?
No, The Encore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does The Encore offer parking?
No, The Encore does not offer parking.
Does The Encore have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Encore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Encore have a pool?
Yes, The Encore has a pool.
Does The Encore have accessible units?
No, The Encore does not have accessible units.
Does The Encore have units with dishwashers?
No, The Encore does not have units with dishwashers.
