Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:24 AM

95 PERRY ST.

95 Perry Street · (212) 228-9300
Location

95 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 bedroom with spiral staircase to a private roof deck. Unit features condo finishes, including a marble bathroom with rainforest shower head, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with gooseneck faucet and stainless steel dishwasher, wine cooler, and microwave. Exposed brick & hardwood floors. Available for an August 1 move-in. Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife. Down the street from the 1 & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 bus.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

