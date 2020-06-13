95 PERRY ST.

Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom with spiral staircase to a private roof deck. Unit features condo finishes, including a marble bathroom with rainforest shower head, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with gooseneck faucet and stainless steel dishwasher, wine cooler, and microwave. Exposed brick & hardwood floors. Available for an August 1 move-in. Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife. Down the street from the 1 & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 bus.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.