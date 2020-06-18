All apartments in New York
Find more places like 95 ORCHARD ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
95 ORCHARD ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

95 ORCHARD ST.

95 Orchard Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

95 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Apartment Highlights:-Studio Fits a Queen Sized Bed, 2 Seater Table, 2 Seater Couch, Coffee Table and Tv Stand -Hardwood Flooring-Large Windows Allowing Lots of Natural Light-White Tiled Bathroom-Large Closet-Open Kitchen-Personal Thermostat to Control Your HeatContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES: The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7812

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 ORCHARD ST. have any available units?
95 ORCHARD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 95 ORCHARD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
95 ORCHARD ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 ORCHARD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 95 ORCHARD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 95 ORCHARD ST. offer parking?
No, 95 ORCHARD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 95 ORCHARD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 ORCHARD ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 ORCHARD ST. have a pool?
No, 95 ORCHARD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 95 ORCHARD ST. have accessible units?
No, 95 ORCHARD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 95 ORCHARD ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 ORCHARD ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 ORCHARD ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 ORCHARD ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 95 ORCHARD ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity