95 ORCHARD ST.

Apartment Highlights:-Studio Fits a Queen Sized Bed, 2 Seater Table, 2 Seater Couch, Coffee Table and Tv Stand -Hardwood Flooring-Large Windows Allowing Lots of Natural Light-White Tiled Bathroom-Large Closet-Open Kitchen-Personal Thermostat to Control Your HeatContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES: The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7812