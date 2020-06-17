944 Columbus Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/B4IwYZOOPRKzpPuD1Vx7EA



Furnished Full Room A home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes a dishwasher, heating, laundry in the unit high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



Wrapped in hand applied wallcovering, this newly renovated studio is dressed to impress. Boasting a brand new kitchen, fully tiled bath and tall windows where the light just pours in, you wont want to keep it all to yourself.



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 15, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



June 15, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3250.00/month

June 15, 2020 - July 30, 2020: $2650.00/month



#256: Upper West Side Full Room A