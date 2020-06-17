All apartments in New York
944 Columbus Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

944 Columbus Avenue

944 Columbus Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

944 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/B4IwYZOOPRKzpPuD1Vx7EA

Furnished Full Room A home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes a dishwasher, heating, laundry in the unit high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Wrapped in hand applied wallcovering, this newly renovated studio is dressed to impress. Boasting a brand new kitchen, fully tiled bath and tall windows where the light just pours in, you wont want to keep it all to yourself.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 15, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

June 15, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3250.00/month
June 15, 2020 - July 30, 2020: $2650.00/month

#256: Upper West Side Full Room A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
944 Columbus Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 944 Columbus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
944 Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 944 Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 944 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 944 Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 944 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 Columbus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 944 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 944 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 944 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 Columbus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
