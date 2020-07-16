930 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom co-op apartment for rent located in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan. This 1st floor apartment offers over 1,100 SQ FT of living space and is fitted with SE exposures throughout with views overlooking the building's private garden space. Your new apartment has been freshly painted, is fitted with hardwood floors, and offers tons of cabinets in the kitchen. This gem is located within a well maintained co-op building and offers amenities such as a live-in super, a renovated laundry room, a package room, and a private garden. Walking distance to the A/C/1 train, Broadway, supermarkets, Sugar Hill's Children's Museum, and a short walk to the Bronx via the Macombs Dam Bridge. Board approval is required!