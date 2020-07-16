All apartments in New York
Find more places like 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
930 Saint Nicholas Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:16 AM

930 Saint Nicholas Avenue

930 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (718) 697-6800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

930 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom co-op apartment for rent located in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan. This 1st floor apartment offers over 1,100 SQ FT of living space and is fitted with SE exposures throughout with views overlooking the building's private garden space. Your new apartment has been freshly painted, is fitted with hardwood floors, and offers tons of cabinets in the kitchen. This gem is located within a well maintained co-op building and offers amenities such as a live-in super, a renovated laundry room, a package room, and a private garden. Walking distance to the A/C/1 train, Broadway, supermarkets, Sugar Hill's Children's Museum, and a short walk to the Bronx via the Macombs Dam Bridge. Board approval is required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
930 Saint Nicholas Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
930 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue offers parking.
Does 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 930 Saint Nicholas Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity