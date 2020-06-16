All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

93 MacDougal Street

93 Macdougal Street · (917) 969-7084
Location

93 Macdougal Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gut renovated furnished one bedroom available 3-6 months. Steps off of WASHINGTON SQUARE there is currently a sun-filled one bedroom located on the top floor of a well-maintained pre-war building. This apartment is available tastefully furnished with utilities included. It features a stainless chefs kitchen, dark hardwood floors, nice size living room, and newly renovated bathroom. It's a fantastic place to call home with a great selection of shops, restaurants, nightlife, and transportation at your doors step!,Gut renovated furnished one bedroom available 2-6 Months. Steps off of WASHINGTON SQUARE there is currently a sun-filled one bedroom located on the top floor of a well-maintained pre-war building. This apartment is available tastefully furnished with utilities included. It features a stainless chefs kitchen, dark hardwood floors, nice size living room, and newly renovated bathroom. It's a fantastic place to call home with a great selection of shops, restaurants, nightlife, and transportation at your doors step!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 MacDougal Street have any available units?
93 MacDougal Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 MacDougal Street have?
Some of 93 MacDougal Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 MacDougal Street currently offering any rent specials?
93 MacDougal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 MacDougal Street pet-friendly?
No, 93 MacDougal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 93 MacDougal Street offer parking?
No, 93 MacDougal Street does not offer parking.
Does 93 MacDougal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 MacDougal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 MacDougal Street have a pool?
No, 93 MacDougal Street does not have a pool.
Does 93 MacDougal Street have accessible units?
No, 93 MacDougal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 93 MacDougal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 MacDougal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
