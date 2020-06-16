93 MacDougal Street

Amenities

Gut renovated furnished one bedroom available 3-6 months. Steps off of WASHINGTON SQUARE there is currently a sun-filled one bedroom located on the top floor of a well-maintained pre-war building. This apartment is available tastefully furnished with utilities included. It features a stainless chefs kitchen, dark hardwood floors, nice size living room, and newly renovated bathroom. It's a fantastic place to call home with a great selection of shops, restaurants, nightlife, and transportation at your doors step!