Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

93 Leonard Street

93 Leonard St · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

93 Leonard St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Beautiful, renovated, and spacious FULL FLOOR 4800 Square foot 5 Bedroom 3 Bath LOFT space located in the heart of Tribeca!Enter off your private keyed elevator into your own entry way. Huge long hallway with walls of windows that bring you to the open living room, dining and kitchen for entertainment. As you enter the main entertaining area with new refurbished plank floors, the incredible additional walls of windows facing south will leave you sun splashed with natural light all day long. In addition the master bedroom has a tremendous and massive walk in closet space and a huge renovated bathroom featuring Italian marble. Aside from the master bedroom, the apartment has four additional bedrooms, two of which are located on one side of the loft that could be used as office space if needed.This is a LIVE/WORK seekers dream apartment. The building has two entrances.One for residential and one for commercial. You can have two addresses and be in the same location. In addition the home also includes a fantastic laundry room with washer/dryer. Conveniently located in the heart of Tribeca, close to multiple subway lines, WHOLE FOODS, within the P.S.234 school district and surrounded by endless dining and shopping destinations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Leonard Street have any available units?
93 Leonard Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Leonard Street have?
Some of 93 Leonard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
93 Leonard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 93 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 93 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 93 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 93 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Leonard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 93 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 93 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 93 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
