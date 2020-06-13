All apartments in New York
Find more places like 915 West End Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
915 West End Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:50 PM

915 West End Avenue

915 West End Avenue · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

915 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$5,583

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
doorman
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
**No Fee | Available Furnished or Unfurnished | 2 Month Free | Free Gym Membership****Doorman // Gym // Storage // Pets OK**This 14th-floor residence welcomes you with beautiful finishes and a corner layout with south and east exposures. Queens size bedrooms. Stacked Bosch washer & dryer. Top of the line paneled kitchen appliances from Liebherr, Bertazzoni and Fisher Paykel compliment Caesarstone countertops and wide plank oak hardwood flooring. Duravit fixtures in the bathroom offer condo-style finishes, with Porcelanosa Calacata tiling, complete with soaking tub in the main bathroom and marble finishes throughout. Interiors by Peter McGinley.Net monthly cost with 2 months free on a 12-month lease $5,583Gross rent $6,700

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 West End Avenue have any available units?
915 West End Avenue has a unit available for $5,583 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 West End Avenue have?
Some of 915 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
915 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 915 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 915 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 915 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 915 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 915 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 915 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 915 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 915 West End Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity