915 West End Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly gym doorman bathtub

**No Fee | Available Furnished or Unfurnished | 2 Month Free | Free Gym Membership****Doorman // Gym // Storage // Pets OK**This 14th-floor residence welcomes you with beautiful finishes and a corner layout with south and east exposures. Queens size bedrooms. Stacked Bosch washer & dryer. Top of the line paneled kitchen appliances from Liebherr, Bertazzoni and Fisher Paykel compliment Caesarstone countertops and wide plank oak hardwood flooring. Duravit fixtures in the bathroom offer condo-style finishes, with Porcelanosa Calacata tiling, complete with soaking tub in the main bathroom and marble finishes throughout. Interiors by Peter McGinley.Net monthly cost with 2 months free on a 12-month lease $5,583Gross rent $6,700