91 Leonard Street

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction gym pool doorman clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman gym pool lobby media room new construction sauna

This new, meticulously designed, high floor, South facing one bedroom residence is located in the highly anticipated 91 Leonard Condominium. Designed by renowned architects Skidmore Owings & Merrill and Hill West, the building is a combination of refined luxury and industrial chic. It offers 5-star living for its residents by providing full range of amenities, including 24/7 attended lobby, residents' lounge, secluded courtyard, pool, sauna, steam room, state of the art fitness center, children's and screening rooms and landscaped rooftop. Residence 15D is a reflection of iconic Tribeca loft style. It features whitewashed oak floors; high ceilings; large windows; Poliform kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, Tundra Gray countertops, Gaggenau appliances, custom Watermark plumbing fixtures and accessories. Available 7/1/2020.Virtual Tour available on request.