Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

91 Leonard Street

91 Leonard Street · (212) 668-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91 Leonard Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 15D · Avail. now

$6,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
gym
pool
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
pool
lobby
media room
new construction
sauna
This new, meticulously designed, high floor, South facing one bedroom residence is located in the highly anticipated 91 Leonard Condominium. Designed by renowned architects Skidmore Owings & Merrill and Hill West, the building is a combination of refined luxury and industrial chic. It offers 5-star living for its residents by providing full range of amenities, including 24/7 attended lobby, residents' lounge, secluded courtyard, pool, sauna, steam room, state of the art fitness center, children's and screening rooms and landscaped rooftop. Residence 15D is a reflection of iconic Tribeca loft style. It features whitewashed oak floors; high ceilings; large windows; Poliform kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, Tundra Gray countertops, Gaggenau appliances, custom Watermark plumbing fixtures and accessories. Available 7/1/2020.Virtual Tour available on request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Leonard Street have any available units?
91 Leonard Street has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 Leonard Street have?
Some of 91 Leonard Street's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
91 Leonard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 91 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 91 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 91 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 91 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Leonard Street have a pool?
Yes, 91 Leonard Street has a pool.
Does 91 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 91 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
