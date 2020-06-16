91 Leonard Street

Amenities
This new, meticulously designed, high floor, South facing one bedroom residence is located in the highly anticipated 91 Leonard Condominium. Designed by renowned architects Skidmore Owings & Merrill and Hill West, the building is a combination of refined luxury and industrial chic. It offers 5-star living for its residents by providing full range of amenities, including 24/7 attended lobby, residents' lounge, secluded courtyard, pool, sauna, steam room, state of the art fitness center, children's and screening rooms and landscaped rooftop. Residence 15D is a reflection of iconic Tribeca loft style. It features whitewashed oak floors; high ceilings; large windows; Poliform kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, Tundra Gray countertops, Gaggenau appliances, custom Watermark plumbing fixtures and accessories. Available 7/1/2020.Virtual Tour available on request.