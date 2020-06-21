90 La Salle Street.

Amenities

This bright and sunny oversized furnished studio in the vibrant Morningside Heights neighborhood is just waiting for you to call it home! There's plenty of room for you to have designated areas for sleeping, office space and living areas. The kitchen has a small area to eat in also. The grounds are expansive and bucolic. Heat, hot water, electricity, gas and internet (Spectrum) are included in the rent! Amenities include a Fitness Center, Laundry Room and Gardens.This studio comes furnished.Very close to the Columbia University Campus, Manhattan School of Music, Teacher's College, Barnard College and the City University of New York.Near Shopping and restaurants. KW240337