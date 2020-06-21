All apartments in New York
Location

90 La Salle Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This bright and sunny oversized furnished studio in the vibrant Morningside Heights neighborhood is just waiting for you to call it home! There's plenty of room for you to have designated areas for sleeping, office space and living areas. The kitchen has a small area to eat in also. The grounds are expansive and bucolic. Heat, hot water, electricity, gas and internet (Spectrum) are included in the rent! Amenities include a Fitness Center, Laundry Room and Gardens.This studio comes furnished.Very close to the Columbia University Campus, Manhattan School of Music, Teacher's College, Barnard College and the City University of New York.Near Shopping and restaurants. KW240337

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 90 La Salle Street have any available units?
90 La Salle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 La Salle Street have?
Some of 90 La Salle Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 La Salle Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 La Salle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 La Salle Street pet-friendly?
No, 90 La Salle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 90 La Salle Street offer parking?
Yes, 90 La Salle Street does offer parking.
Does 90 La Salle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 La Salle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 La Salle Street have a pool?
No, 90 La Salle Street does not have a pool.
Does 90 La Salle Street have accessible units?
No, 90 La Salle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 La Salle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 La Salle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

