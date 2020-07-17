88 Perry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

You must see this bright and spacious one bedroom apartment located in the West Village only a short walk from NYU, Washington Square Park, and the Hudson River Greenway. A recent renovation features hardwood floors, plenty of counter/cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. The apartment contains a large living room, separate kitchen area and a washer/dryer in unit. Bedroom contains a walk in closet!



Great restaurants abound, as well as bars, cafes and cultural attractions. Also close to all mass transit. This is a highly sought after locale in one of the city's most charming residential neighborhoods. Prime West Village location situated on Perry Street and the corner of Bleecker Street.



*Please note, landlord is offering 2 months free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $5,300.