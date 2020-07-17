88 Perry Street

Amenities
You must see this bright and spacious one bedroom apartment located in the West Village only a short walk from NYU, Washington Square Park, and the Hudson River Greenway. A recent renovation features hardwood floors, plenty of counter/cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. The apartment contains a large living room, separate kitchen area and a washer/dryer in unit. Bedroom contains a walk in closet!
Great restaurants abound, as well as bars, cafes and cultural attractions. Also close to all mass transit. This is a highly sought after locale in one of the city's most charming residential neighborhoods. Prime West Village location situated on Perry Street and the corner of Bleecker Street.
*Please note, landlord is offering 2 months free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $5,300.