All apartments in New York
Find more places like 88 Perry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
88 Perry Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:17 AM

88 Perry Street

88 Perry Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

88 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$4,416

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You must see this bright and spacious one bedroom apartment located in the West Village only a short walk from NYU, Washington Square Park, and the Hudson River Greenway. A recent renovation features hardwood floors, plenty of counter/cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. The apartment contains a large living room, separate kitchen area and a washer/dryer in unit. Bedroom contains a walk in closet!

Great restaurants abound, as well as bars, cafes and cultural attractions. Also close to all mass transit. This is a highly sought after locale in one of the city's most charming residential neighborhoods. Prime West Village location situated on Perry Street and the corner of Bleecker Street.

*Please note, landlord is offering 2 months free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $5,300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Perry Street have any available units?
88 Perry Street has a unit available for $4,416 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Perry Street have?
Some of 88 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 88 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 88 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 88 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 88 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 88 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 88 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 88 Perry Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brittany
1775 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity