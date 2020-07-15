All apartments in New York
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

88 Clinton Street

88 Clinton Street · (212) 444-7965
Location

88 Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$7,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
concierge
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Loft 88 is a rare sort of luxury rental, with only seven units, all built to the highest standards gorgeous finishes, spacious floor plans and an unbeatable location in the heart of the exciting Lower East Side.This three bedroom, two-bath full floor unit offers direct access from the elevator, central air, a spacious layout, and gorgeous light from the East and West. The bedrooms are all large and well-proportioned, with great light from floor-to-ceiling windows. The great room offers plenty of space for living and dining, extending a full forty feet from the front windows to the inner wall of the kitchen and dining area, and your inner chef will delight in the state-of-the-art kitchen a vision in stainless steel, with long gray Caesarstone counters and Carrara Marble tiles, and outfitted with appliances by Bosch and Fisher & Paykel, and Bertazzoni. The Central heating and Air Conditioning has three zones, one for the main living area, another for the master bedroom, and yet another for the 2nd and third bedrooms.Loft 88 residents enjoy virtual doorman and concierge services, a bike room and available storage cages. Set on Clinton Street between Delancey and Rivington, 88 Clinton Street is at the epicenter of the ultra-hip and historic Lower East Side a neighborhood that embraces the past while giving rise to New York's exciting future. Buzzy culinary hotspots Beauty & Essex and Dirty French stand alongside venerable institutions Russ & Daughters and Katz Delicatessen. New York City's first underground park The Lowline is slated to open blocks away, and the massive Essex Crossing development brings blocks of new retail, restaurant and entertainment to the area, including a new cinema complex and a revitalized and expanded Essex Street Market the Lower East Side's renowned gourmet public marketplace.The Delancey-Essex station, just two blocks away, provides effortless access to the F/M and J trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Clinton Street have any available units?
88 Clinton Street has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Clinton Street have?
Some of 88 Clinton Street's amenities include stainless steel, air conditioning, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 88 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 88 Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 88 Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 88 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 88 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 88 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
