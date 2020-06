Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Two room studio in a prime location in East Village, a short walk to Astor place and Union Square.High ceilings lots of light huge windowed kitchen best deal in the areaEmail now for a private showing.QUALITY LIVING NOW OFFERS PRIVATE VIEWINGS VIA FACE TIME OR SKYPE. WE WILL WALK YOU THROUGH THE UNIT AND BUILDING EXCLUSIVELY. CONTACT US FOR FURTHER DETAILS.ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE