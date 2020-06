Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This unique floor through apartment is one of a kind. Open massive living room with original Pre War details, Decorative Fire Place. Walls of windows throughout facing North and South with amazing natural light and open green views. Customized closet and storage space. Renovated kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and Stainless Steel Dishwasher. King size bedrooms with massive closet and storage space. Washer & Dryer in unit. Beautiful bathroom with double sink. Enjoy your own private floor in this charming brownstone while being extremely close to all that the area has to offer.