80 East 10th Street

Be the first to live in this magnificent full floor residence at 80 East Tenth Street. Residence 6 is an exceptional four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home located at the epicenter of vibrant Greenwich Village. Generously proportioned at approximately 3,304 square feet, the sixth floor offers rich materials and finishes and a thoughtful four-exposure layout that optimizes light, space, and New York City views. Expertly designed interiors by NAVA include a premium open chefs kitchen with custom cabinetry by Molteni Group in lacquer and oak finish, European marble countertops and backsplash, Miele appliances, vented gas cooktop, convection and speed ovens, and a wine refrigerator. The triple exposure grand living room is over 50 feet wide and is appointed with a stunning linear gas fireplace enwrapped in Nero Marquina and Statuario marble and a large balcony. The luxurious master suite overlooks the serene sculpture garden and features double custom California closets and French inspired oak flooring in a Chevron pattern, adding classic elegance to the residences modern design. The inviting windowed master bathroom is outfitted with radiant heated terrazzo floors, a freestanding Blu-Stone bathtub, glass enclosed wet room with full height European Marble slabs, and a custom designed double vanity with Dornbracht fixtures. Other residence features include a powder room, loft-like 10 feet ceilings, 8 plank oak flooring, Electrolux washer and vented dryer, high performance multi-zone central air systems, Lutron shades for the most advanced home automation and walls of triple glazed windows overlooking a beautiful tree lined street. With only twelve exclusive residences, Eighty East Tenth is a brand new full-service condominium building offering a partially attended lobby, a virtual concierge, bicycle storage and a delightful garden displaying a commissioned sculpture by Brooklyn based artist John Clement. Residents may also enjoy the beautifully landscaped, furnished rooftop terrace and its breathtaking views of the New York City skyline. A generously sized storage room is included with the lease.