Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

80 East 10th Street

80 East 10th Street · (917) 331-3346
Location

80 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$35,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
concierge
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
bike storage
lobby
Be the first to live in this magnificent full floor residence at 80 East Tenth Street. Residence 6 is an exceptional four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home located at the epicenter of vibrant Greenwich Village. Generously proportioned at approximately 3,304 square feet, the sixth floor offers rich materials and finishes and a thoughtful four-exposure layout that optimizes light, space, and New York City views. Expertly designed interiors by NAVA include a premium open chefs kitchen with custom cabinetry by Molteni Group in lacquer and oak finish, European marble countertops and backsplash, Miele appliances, vented gas cooktop, convection and speed ovens, and a wine refrigerator. The triple exposure grand living room is over 50 feet wide and is appointed with a stunning linear gas fireplace enwrapped in Nero Marquina and Statuario marble and a large balcony. The luxurious master suite overlooks the serene sculpture garden and features double custom California closets and French inspired oak flooring in a Chevron pattern, adding classic elegance to the residences modern design. The inviting windowed master bathroom is outfitted with radiant heated terrazzo floors, a freestanding Blu-Stone bathtub, glass enclosed wet room with full height European Marble slabs, and a custom designed double vanity with Dornbracht fixtures. Other residence features include a powder room, loft-like 10 feet ceilings, 8 plank oak flooring, Electrolux washer and vented dryer, high performance multi-zone central air systems, Lutron shades for the most advanced home automation and walls of triple glazed windows overlooking a beautiful tree lined street. With only twelve exclusive residences, Eighty East Tenth is a brand new full-service condominium building offering a partially attended lobby, a virtual concierge, bicycle storage and a delightful garden displaying a commissioned sculpture by Brooklyn based artist John Clement. Residents may also enjoy the beautifully landscaped, furnished rooftop terrace and its breathtaking views of the New York City skyline. A generously sized storage room is included with the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 East 10th Street have any available units?
80 East 10th Street has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 East 10th Street have?
Some of 80 East 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
80 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 80 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 80 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 80 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 80 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 80 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 80 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 80 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 80 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
