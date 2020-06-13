All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

8 East 12th Street

8 East 12th Street · (212) 539-4966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8/9 · Avail. now

$22,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
elevator
bike storage
sauna
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
sauna
Welcome to 8 East 12th Street, a gorgeous, one-of-a-kind duplex in the heart of Greenwich Village. This spacious, 4,600sf home boasts the highest standards of comfort and design, featuring 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, illuminated with generous natural light throughout. This loft-like apartment is the largest in the entire building, uniquely designed to be wheelchair accessible with convenient elevator landings on both levels. The oversized northern, southern and western facing windows deliver remarkable light and expansive views. Stunning wood flooring, rich woodwork, coffered and wood-beamed ceilings, exposed brick and custom built-ins compliment the iconic views of lower Fifth Avenues Presbyterian church all the way down to the Freedom Tower and beyond. This gorgeous home has expansive, welcoming bedrooms, a celebrity chef designed kitchen with top of the line appliances and wine storage, a full sauna, laundry room and plenty of closet space. Built in 1908, 8 East 12th Street is a highly sought-after boutique condominium loft building with 12 stories and 11 full-floor apartments. In addition to a full-time super, video intercom security, 2 elevator banks and bicycle storage, residents enjoy access to an unparalleled paved roof deck, perfect for enjoying the city skyline. The prime location, just off Fifth Avenue is a mere 2 blocks from Union Squares famed farmer's market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, world-class restaurants, shopping, entertainment, schools, and all public transportation. Basic application process - available immediately upon approval from the condominium. Brokers - CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 East 12th Street have any available units?
8 East 12th Street has a unit available for $22,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 East 12th Street have?
Some of 8 East 12th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 8 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 8 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 East 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 8 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 East 12th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 8 East 12th Street has accessible units.
Does 8 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
