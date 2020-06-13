Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors elevator bike storage sauna

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry bike storage sauna

Welcome to 8 East 12th Street, a gorgeous, one-of-a-kind duplex in the heart of Greenwich Village. This spacious, 4,600sf home boasts the highest standards of comfort and design, featuring 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, illuminated with generous natural light throughout. This loft-like apartment is the largest in the entire building, uniquely designed to be wheelchair accessible with convenient elevator landings on both levels. The oversized northern, southern and western facing windows deliver remarkable light and expansive views. Stunning wood flooring, rich woodwork, coffered and wood-beamed ceilings, exposed brick and custom built-ins compliment the iconic views of lower Fifth Avenues Presbyterian church all the way down to the Freedom Tower and beyond. This gorgeous home has expansive, welcoming bedrooms, a celebrity chef designed kitchen with top of the line appliances and wine storage, a full sauna, laundry room and plenty of closet space. Built in 1908, 8 East 12th Street is a highly sought-after boutique condominium loft building with 12 stories and 11 full-floor apartments. In addition to a full-time super, video intercom security, 2 elevator banks and bicycle storage, residents enjoy access to an unparalleled paved roof deck, perfect for enjoying the city skyline. The prime location, just off Fifth Avenue is a mere 2 blocks from Union Squares famed farmer's market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, world-class restaurants, shopping, entertainment, schools, and all public transportation. Basic application process - available immediately upon approval from the condominium. Brokers - CYOF.