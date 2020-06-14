All apartments in New York
795 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

795 Fifth Avenue

795 5th Avenue · (212) 572-3168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

795 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
gym
concierge
doorman
business center
bathtub
Combining breathtaking views of Central Park with five-star living, this furnished three-bedroom home recalls the elegance of a classic residence on Fifth Avenue.Welcomed by a gracious oval-shaped marble foyer, through to a grand living room with magnificent Central Park views, this elegant and sophisticated home spans a total of 2134 ft with three luxurious bedrooms. Elegantly appointed and designed this residence features Murano glass chandeliers, bespoke furnishings, en-suite bathrooms clad in Turkish and Italian marble with rain showers and deep soaking tubs, fully equipped butler's kitchen, curated artwork, and technology by Bose, with toiletries by Etro. Residents have access to a full suite of bespoke services including personalized and dedicated concierge service, twice-daily maid service, fitness center, and business center.Other features include access to The Pierres vibrant new French inspired restaurant, Perrine, a chauffeur-driven Jaguar XJL (based on availability) , and The Rotunda, an iconic room re-imagined by renowned architect and AD 100 designer Daniel Romualdez with table side champagne & cocktails.The Residences at The Pierre is an exclusive collection of 15 furnished homes within New Yorks most distinguished Fifth Avenue address; Priced from $18,000 to $500,000 per month, one to six bedroom homes, available for short to long term lease. Seasonal pricing may apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
795 Fifth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 795 Fifth Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
795 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 795 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 795 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 795 Fifth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 795 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 795 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 795 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 795 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
