79 READE ST.

Amenities

This beauty features:Loft approx 15ft ceilings, exposed original wrought iron pillarsgrand/living room with large sunlit windowsHuge Closets throughout the apartment and Ultra-wide HallwaysCentral air conditioning and heat (full HVAC)Gigantic fully equipped stainless chefs kitchenBeautiful hardwood floorsIncredible closet spaceapprox 1600 ft.Private keyed elevator to floor, 4 apartments per.Virtual doormanApartment 2B in the highly sought after building- 79 READE is a massive, loft like 3 bed 2 full bath located in Tribeca less than a block walk to ALL TRAINS The Apartment is available to view anytime as it is currently vacant. December move in date.Sorry, NO Pets. At all. No Exceptions $6875 rent is NET EFFECTIVE OF 2 months free on 24 month lease.Fantastic layout. Large en-suite master with tremendous closets and LARGE SUN FILLED WINDOWS .DescriptionDECEMBER MOVE IN POSSIBLEApartment 2B in the highly sought after building- 79 READE is a massive, loft like 3 bed 2 full bath located in Tribeca less than a block walk to ALL TRAINS The Apartment is available to view anytime as it is currently vacant. December move in date.Sorry, NO Pets. At all. No Exceptions $6875 rent is NET EFFECTIVE OF 2 months free on 24 month lease.Fantastic layout. Large en-suite master with tremendous closets and LARGE SUN FILLED WINDOWS .GIGANTIC LUXURY 3 BED, ELEVATOR BUILDING, APPROX 15 foot ceilings IN THE HEART OF TRIBECALAUNDRY & DISHWASHER IN THE UNITall bedrooms fit queen beds PLUS furniture as needed PLUS huge closets in every room & hallway/entryway.Note: we are the exclusive Agents for this buildingthere are no other units available in the building- only 2b. Please be aware of any outside representation or ads (i.e. Air BNB, etc.)This gorgeous old school loft apartment is perfect! 3 great size bedrooms, 2 kings size one queen size (master with an en suite bathroom), an extra full huge bathroom in the hallway between 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, near laundry. Misrahi7791