79 READE ST.
79 READE ST.

79 Reade Street · (917) 209-1818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
79 Reade Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
This beauty features:Loft approx 15ft ceilings, exposed original wrought iron pillarsgrand/living room with large sunlit windowsHuge Closets throughout the apartment and Ultra-wide HallwaysCentral air conditioning and heat (full HVAC)Gigantic fully equipped stainless chefs kitchenBeautiful hardwood floorsIncredible closet spaceapprox 1600 ft.Private keyed elevator to floor, 4 apartments per.Virtual doormanApartment 2B in the highly sought after building- 79 READE is a massive, loft like 3 bed 2 full bath located in Tribeca less than a block walk to ALL TRAINS The Apartment is available to view anytime as it is currently vacant. December move in date.Sorry, NO Pets. At all. No Exceptions $6875 rent is NET EFFECTIVE OF 2 months free on 24 month lease.Fantastic layout. Large en-suite master with tremendous closets and LARGE SUN FILLED WINDOWS .DescriptionDECEMBER MOVE IN POSSIBLEApartment 2B in the highly sought after building- 79 READE is a massive, loft like 3 bed 2 full bath located in Tribeca less than a block walk to ALL TRAINS The Apartment is available to view anytime as it is currently vacant. December move in date.Sorry, NO Pets. At all. No Exceptions $6875 rent is NET EFFECTIVE OF 2 months free on 24 month lease.Fantastic layout. Large en-suite master with tremendous closets and LARGE SUN FILLED WINDOWS .GIGANTIC LUXURY 3 BED, ELEVATOR BUILDING, APPROX 15 foot ceilings IN THE HEART OF TRIBECALAUNDRY & DISHWASHER IN THE UNITall bedrooms fit queen beds PLUS furniture as needed PLUS huge closets in every room & hallway/entryway.Note: we are the exclusive Agents for this buildingthere are no other units available in the building- only 2b. Please be aware of any outside representation or ads (i.e. Air BNB, etc.)This gorgeous old school loft apartment is perfect! 3 great size bedrooms, 2 kings size one queen size (master with an en suite bathroom), an extra full huge bathroom in the hallway between 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, near laundry. Misrahi7791

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 READE ST. have any available units?
79 READE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 READE ST. have?
Some of 79 READE ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 READE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
79 READE ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 READE ST. pet-friendly?
No, 79 READE ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 79 READE ST. offer parking?
No, 79 READE ST. does not offer parking.
Does 79 READE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 READE ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 READE ST. have a pool?
No, 79 READE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 79 READE ST. have accessible units?
No, 79 READE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 79 READE ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 READE ST. has units with dishwashers.
