Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities doorman elevator

Spacious and bright over sized 1 bedroom in sought after Upper West Side

Elevator, Part time Doorman, Land-Marked building.

Windowed, Eat in Kitchen with dishwasher and microwave.

Sorry No Pets



Sitting at the Cross-Roads of 85th Street & Columbus Avenue A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe You will be Moments from Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!