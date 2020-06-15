All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

76 W 86th St

76 West 86th Street · (917) 310-3492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6F · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Gut renovated, spacious and bright 1 bedroom in the heart of the
Upper West Side in beautiful land-marked building with
Elevator and part time Doorman.
Gut Renovated, Windowed, Eat In Kitchen featuring
Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave,
Marble bath and entry foyer round out this true gem
Sorry No Pets

Sitting at the Cross-Roads of 86th Street & Columbus Avenue A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe You will be Moments from Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 W 86th St have any available units?
76 W 86th St has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 W 86th St have?
Some of 76 W 86th St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 W 86th St currently offering any rent specials?
76 W 86th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 W 86th St pet-friendly?
No, 76 W 86th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 76 W 86th St offer parking?
No, 76 W 86th St does not offer parking.
Does 76 W 86th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 W 86th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 W 86th St have a pool?
No, 76 W 86th St does not have a pool.
Does 76 W 86th St have accessible units?
No, 76 W 86th St does not have accessible units.
Does 76 W 86th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 W 86th St has units with dishwashers.
