Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:23 AM

749 9th Ave

749 9th Avenue · (914) 299-2202
Location

749 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
GORGEOUS 2 Bed 1 Bath unit in a very beautifully, well maintained Elevator building!

-Apartment features full open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and a dishwasher!

- Sunny and large living room with brick wall unit

- King size master bedroom with built in large closet and lots of sunlight!

- Another king size bedroom with built-in closet

- Gut renovated bathroom!

You'll find additional storage in the living room as well.

Building features live-in super, Elevator & laundry room!

Contact me before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 9th Ave have any available units?
749 9th Ave has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 9th Ave have?
Some of 749 9th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
749 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 749 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 749 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 749 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 749 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 749 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 749 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 749 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 749 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 9th Ave has units with dishwashers.
