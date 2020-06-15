749 9th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

GORGEOUS 2 Bed 1 Bath unit in a very beautifully, well maintained Elevator building!



-Apartment features full open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and a dishwasher!



- Sunny and large living room with brick wall unit



- King size master bedroom with built in large closet and lots of sunlight!



- Another king size bedroom with built-in closet



- Gut renovated bathroom!



You'll find additional storage in the living room as well.



Building features live-in super, Elevator & laundry room!



Contact me before it's gone!