Home
/
New York, NY
/
731 Greenwich Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

731 Greenwich Street

731 Greenwich Street · (585) 415-6170
Location

731 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit J31 · Avail. now

$3,498

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
Rare opportunity to rent a piece of history .. This adorable west village co-op was built in 1830. The apartment was renovated with a brand new bathroom . Separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances , there's a massive living room with a decorative fireplace, exposed brick. The bedroom comfortably fits a Queen sized bed and has a large closet. This first floor unit is the pinnacle of convenience . There's a beautiful landscaped courtyard garden in the back and free bike storage . It's located on Greenwich Street by the Path Train , Hudson Street, the west side highway, Hudson River Park , pets allowed on a case by case basis . Available around August 1, could be earlier or later .. Message me for a video! (Price is net effective with last month free on a 2 year lease )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Greenwich Street have any available units?
731 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $3,498 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 731 Greenwich Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
731 Greenwich Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Greenwich Street is pet friendly.
Does 731 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 731 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 731 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Greenwich Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 731 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 731 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 731 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Greenwich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
