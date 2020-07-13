731 Greenwich Street

Amenities

Rare opportunity to rent a piece of history .. This adorable west village co-op was built in 1830. The apartment was renovated with a brand new bathroom . Separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances , there's a massive living room with a decorative fireplace, exposed brick. The bedroom comfortably fits a Queen sized bed and has a large closet. This first floor unit is the pinnacle of convenience . There's a beautiful landscaped courtyard garden in the back and free bike storage . It's located on Greenwich Street by the Path Train , Hudson Street, the west side highway, Hudson River Park , pets allowed on a case by case basis . Available around August 1, could be earlier or later .. Message me for a video! (Price is net effective with last month free on a 2 year lease )