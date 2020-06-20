722 10TH AVE.

Amenities

1 bedroom with balcony. Apartment features a marble bath, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding. Available for July 1st occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping & restaurants in the Theater District. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN5195