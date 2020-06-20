All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

722 10TH AVE.

722 10th Avenue · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

722 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
1 bedroom with balcony. Apartment features a marble bath, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding. Available for July 1st occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping & restaurants in the Theater District. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN5195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 10TH AVE. have any available units?
722 10TH AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 10TH AVE. have?
Some of 722 10TH AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 10TH AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
722 10TH AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 10TH AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 722 10TH AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 722 10TH AVE. offer parking?
No, 722 10TH AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 722 10TH AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 10TH AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 10TH AVE. have a pool?
No, 722 10TH AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 722 10TH AVE. have accessible units?
No, 722 10TH AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 722 10TH AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 10TH AVE. has units with dishwashers.
