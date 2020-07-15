All apartments in New York
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

712 West 175th Street

712 West 175th Street · (314) 960-7938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

712 West 175th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
NO FEE for direct clients!
A deluxe renovated quiet Hudson Heights 1 bedroom apartment with gut-renovated kitchen (with dishwasher), renovated spa-like bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, ample storage, and built-in flat-screen.
The plush bedroom is king-sized with extra storage and remote-controlled ceiling fan and light. The kitchen boasts an eat-in breakfast bar, dishwasher, built-in microwave, full fridge and full-sized range. The entry hall has soft sconce lighting and an extra storage closet. This unit comes furnished-as-seen for no extra charge (with luxury counter-height stools, large flat-screen TV, love seat, chic glass end tables, built-in-under-bed-drawers, and two full-size armoires in the bedroom). Check out the virtual tour and apply today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 West 175th Street have any available units?
712 West 175th Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 West 175th Street have?
Some of 712 West 175th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 West 175th Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 West 175th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 West 175th Street pet-friendly?
No, 712 West 175th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 712 West 175th Street offer parking?
No, 712 West 175th Street does not offer parking.
Does 712 West 175th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 West 175th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 West 175th Street have a pool?
No, 712 West 175th Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 West 175th Street have accessible units?
No, 712 West 175th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 West 175th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 West 175th Street has units with dishwashers.
