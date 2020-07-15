712 West 175th Street

Amenities
NO FEE for direct clients!
A deluxe renovated quiet Hudson Heights 1 bedroom apartment with gut-renovated kitchen (with dishwasher), renovated spa-like bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, ample storage, and built-in flat-screen.
The plush bedroom is king-sized with extra storage and remote-controlled ceiling fan and light. The kitchen boasts an eat-in breakfast bar, dishwasher, built-in microwave, full fridge and full-sized range. The entry hall has soft sconce lighting and an extra storage closet. This unit comes furnished-as-seen for no extra charge (with luxury counter-height stools, large flat-screen TV, love seat, chic glass end tables, built-in-under-bed-drawers, and two full-size armoires in the bedroom). Check out the virtual tour and apply today.