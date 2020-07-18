71 Clinton Street

Amenities

FIVE FLIGHTS UP! Beautiful two bedroom apartment, in the heart of the Lower East side. Seconds away from the subway stop ( F,D, M, J ) and in the middle of the most vibrant nightlife that NYC has to offer. KEY LOCATION. Bright and charming. The living room comfortably fits a couch, a coffee table and a TV, the larger bedroom easily fits a queen and the smaller bedroom fits a full size bed. Bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment. No dogs allowed. Available for immediate occupancy.