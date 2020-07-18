All apartments in New York
Find more places like 71 Clinton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
71 Clinton Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

71 Clinton Street

71 Clinton Street · (917) 602-5754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

71 Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FIVE FLIGHTS UP! Beautiful two bedroom apartment, in the heart of the Lower East side. Seconds away from the subway stop ( F,D, M, J ) and in the middle of the most vibrant nightlife that NYC has to offer. KEY LOCATION. Bright and charming. The living room comfortably fits a couch, a coffee table and a TV, the larger bedroom easily fits a queen and the smaller bedroom fits a full size bed. Bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment. No dogs allowed. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Clinton Street have any available units?
71 Clinton Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 71 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 71 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 71 Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 71 Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 71 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 71 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 71 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Clinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 71 Clinton Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity